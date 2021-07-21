R2Bees leads Shatta Wale in Twitter polls

Ghanaian Music Duo, R2Bees

Polls were cast on Twitter over the holiday – the Eid-ul Adha festivity, to find out which one of these musicians in Ghana has the most hit songs in Ghana: Shatta Wale or musical Duo, R2bees.

There is no doubt that these two are amazing acts who dominate their circles and give us great music.



But, as is with any race, there always has to be number one and so fans, without any hesitation, came out to support and to vote for who they thought had the most hit songs and is, of course, the best act.



Surprisingly, considering Shatta Wale’s huge fan base and his international reach, winning this should have been a walk in the park but voters had other preferences.



R2bees with hit songs like Slow Down, Kiss Your Hand, Byala Trap, and a lot more, took the lead during all of the polls, easily beating Shatta Wale with 8 wins, leaving Shatta Wale with only 2 wins in the poll.



Check out fans’ reactions and the polls below





Shatta Wale vs R2bees 10vs10 Vote and RT. I want to see something ????????



First round — ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) July 20, 2021

Sorry @shattawalegh I wanted to vote for Mahama paper but I mistakenly clicked on the other one that’s the only vote you would’ve gotten from me — Nungua Tom Keen???? (@Phamous_TMP23) July 20, 2021

Best collaboration ever❤️❤️❤️ — Tetteh Pernor 8️⃣6️⃣ (@SubTetteh) July 20, 2021

R2bees any day — Khoded ???? (@_khoded) July 20, 2021