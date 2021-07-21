0
R2Bees leads Shatta Wale in Twitter polls

R2Bees34 Ghanaian Music Duo, R2Bees

Wed, 21 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Polls were cast on Twitter over the holiday – the Eid-ul Adha festivity, to find out which one of these musicians in Ghana has the most hit songs in Ghana: Shatta Wale or musical Duo, R2bees.

There is no doubt that these two are amazing acts who dominate their circles and give us great music.

But, as is with any race, there always has to be number one and so fans, without any hesitation, came out to support and to vote for who they thought had the most hit songs and is, of course, the best act.

Surprisingly, considering Shatta Wale’s huge fan base and his international reach, winning this should have been a walk in the park but voters had other preferences.

R2bees with hit songs like Slow Down, Kiss Your Hand, Byala Trap, and a lot more, took the lead during all of the polls, easily beating Shatta Wale with 8 wins, leaving Shatta Wale with only 2 wins in the poll.

Check out fans' reactions and the polls below









