R2Bees releases 4th album 'Back to Basics' after two years

R2Bees launches 4th album

Stars gather to support musical duo, R2Bees at album listening



'Back To Basics’ album features 15 songs



One of Africa’s biggest Afrobeats duo, R2Bees, has finally released their much-anticipated studio album labelled, ‘Back To Basics’.



The duo at an album listening on November 24, 2021, hosted over thirty celebrities.



The album listening event had many stars and fans troop in to support and also share in the joyous moment for the music group.



Present at the event were Efya, Efia Odo, Kelvin Bwoy, King Promise, Mona4reall, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, MzVee, Kidi, Fameye, K.O.D and a host of others who threw their support behind the music duo.

Some of the artistes performed with R2Bees at the album listening.



The new album comes with 15 extraordinary and exceptional tunes with contributions from Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie, La Meme Gang’s prodigy, Darkovibes, Wizkid, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, B4bonah and Joeboy.



Before the release of ‘Back To Basics,’ the duo had released their 3rd album, ‘Site 15’ which was released in 2019, a few days to lock down all around the world.



