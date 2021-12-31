R2Bees take fans down memory lane with live band performance

R2Bees concert success

R2Bees stimulate fans with performances at concert

Audience sing along to all R2Bees songs performed during concert



Wizkid makes surprise appearance at 'R2bees & Friends’



It was a night of absolute fusion of nostalgia when Mugeez and Omar Sterling stimulated fans at the just ended 'R2bees & Friends' concert.



The concert happened on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the La Palm Beach Hotel.



The event witnessed a host of artistes like Bisa Kdei, Gyakie Efya, Darko Vibes, Nigerian artiste Wizkid among others taking the stage to support the music duo at their end of year concert.



GhanaWeb was present to capture the moment as the beautiful performance went on.

The songstress performed her hit song ‘Forever’ which won her recognition in various countries including topping Apple Music charts for 2021.



Amidst the entertainment brouhaha on social media surrounding Shatta Wale’s comments about Nigerians, Wizkid pulled a surprise appearance at the 'R2bees & Friends' concert and didn’t leave without a performance.



The duo recently hosted an album listening on November 24, 2021, for their much-anticipated studio album labelled, ‘Back To Basics’.



The show hosted over thirty celebrities and fans throw their weight behind the duo and also share in the joyous moment for the music group.



The new album comes with 15 extraordinary and exceptional tunes with contributions from Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie, La Meme Gang’s prodigy, Darkovibes, Wizkid, RJZ, Spacely, Humble Dis, Medikal, B4bonah and Jo



