RKB films to premiere ‘Money & God’ on April 15

The series was inspired by book of Luke in the Bible

Ghanaian-UK-based movie director, RK Baffoe is set to premiere the debut episode of his crime web drama series titled, ‘Money & God’ on April 15, 2022.

The web series tells the story of two friends, namely JJ and Benji, embarking on their respective life journeys. While JJ’s job didn’t pay him enough, hence survived by selling hard drugs.



His friend, Benji, who is strangely struggling to keep his job as it is his only means of survival has his daughter’s liver operation to cater for.



Saving nearly enough, Benji’s money gets missing. What does he do? His friend had offered him a share in a drug deal which he had refused.

The concept of the series, according to the director, RK Baffoe indicated that “‘Money & God’ was inspired by the discovery of the truth in the book of Luke chapter 16 vs 13 that there are only 2 masters in this world, and they are money and God. Hence, I decided to interpret that in a motion picture.”



Adding, “the Bible verse enlightened me that if one is to carefully analyze the respective life choices we make on daily basis; we will come to realize that we are mostly faced with monetary challenges and in taking a final decision, we become torn between making a godly or ungodly choice.”



‘Money & God’ is produced by One Place London and GHF Media with a cast of 25 actors, 10 episodes and a 10-minutes long series in each episode.