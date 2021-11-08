RTP Awards: Angel FM wins Best Radio Station in Ashanti Region again

Angel FM has grown to become a traditional household media organization within Ashanti Region

Kumasi-based Angel FM, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has been declared as the Best Radio Station in the Ashanti Region at the just ended Radio and Television Programs (RTP) Awards.

The media outlet which is owned by the business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng and managed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABN, Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong, has once again been adjudged the number one media station from a combative list of media outlets like Pure FM, Hello FM, Angel FM, Luv FM, Nhyira FM, Oyerepa FM, Kessben FM, Wontumi Radio, Kumasi FM and YFM all in operation within the Ashanti region at last weekend's RTP Awards held in Accra.



Angel FM which has been in operation for over fifteen years has had many successes and achievements boasting of media personalities like Mr. Micheal Darko (Don Summer), host of the station’s Sports program, Kwame Tanko, host of the station’s morning talk show dubbed ‘Angel in the Morning’, Iyke the Unpredictable, the drive time show host of the station and several other prominent personalities including Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen, a news anchor of the station.

Angel FM has grown to become a traditional household media organization enjoying massive listenership within Kumasi and the Ashanti region at large.



It is the mother station of the Angel Broadcasting Network which comprises Angel FM (Accra), Pure FM (Kumasi), Angel FM (Tamale), Cheers FM (Sunyani), Angel FM (Takoradi), and a host of others.