RTP Awards trophy 'most expensive, prestigious' in Africa - Mackay

RTP Awards trophy

The Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards has been labeled Ghana's Grammy by former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama which goes to confirm that RTP Awards is indeed second to none.

The awards scheme, which honors media talents and hard work of media practitioners in Ghana and by extension - Africa, has over 10 years become one of the most successful events bringing together media players from various organizations under one roof to receive awards and honorary citations.



RTP Awards, organized by Big Events Ghana under the able leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Prince Mackay, has consistently proven to be a force to reckon with.



This year's event, marking the 11th edition of the awards and held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, treated patrons to one of the biggest red carpets in the world and presented a new gold award plaque catching the eyes of all and sundry who attended the event on Saturday, November 6, 2020.



The patrons were delighted with the new plaque and applauded the organizers for another bombshell.



Explaining the rationale for the new design of the award plaque, the Chief Executive, Prince Mackay emphasized that the RTP trophy is the prestigious and expensive awards plaque, non-comparable in Africa.

He disclosed to Peacefmonline.com in an exclusive interview that the awards trophy, which had a gold Angel with its wings spread wide and sitting on a heavy base where the awardee's categories are inscribed on, was manufactured by the company that produces plaques for the OSCARS, BET, Grammy, EMY among others in both the United States and the United Kingdom.



"The new prestigious RTP awards trophy which was made in the US by the same company that makes the Oscars trophy in the US, the EMY's trophy in the UK, the Microsoft awards trophy in the USA and then the BET awards in the US is the most expensive and most prestigious and the most beautiful in Africa", Prince Mackay touted.



He expounded that what makes this trophy unique is the elements embedded in it by the manufacturers.



"The trophy which is a gold-electroplated trophy, meaning that the gold element in the trophy is not just plated around it but the gold is embedded within the trophy itself which keeps the trophy as fresh as ever for as long as you can think of for more than 100 years and the trophy will not have any issue, was made in the US by the company that makes the Oscars and the BETs and then the EMY's trophy...It is the most expensive trophy in Africa, the most beautiful trophy in Africa at the moment, and the most prestigious trophy in Africa", he said,



He further asserted; "The RTP awards are the only trophy that they do for in Africa or there are no other African awards that this company does trophy for but only the RTP awards...and it is also the most beautiful trophy that you can ever find or see anywhere in Africa...much more beautiful than any other trophy that is given out in all the awards that are done in Africa."