Radio made me – Kofi Nti

Kofi Nti

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kofi Nti, has attributed his success as an artiste to radio.

Having ventured into music at a time when the internet and social media were not as highly proliferated as it is now, he had to rely solely on the radio to put his music out there.



Sharing the impact of radio on his career in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, he stated, “Radio has given me a lot of benefits, it made me who I am today as Kofi Nti. When anyone wanted to listen to music back then they listened to the radio and it promoted me to where I am now.”



Although he admits new media has helped boost his career, he insists radio played a much bigger role in his musical journey.

Kofi Nti used the opportunity to thank radio presenters and DJs for their immense contributions in promoting his music and that of other artistes.



“I say God bless all radio presenters for we can’t exist or prosper without you. God bless you for your works.”



He also appealed to them for the continuous promotion of the Highlife genre. “This is our own and we need to push it out there.”