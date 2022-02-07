Radio presenter Big Shaq Attacker is dead

The late radio presenter, Big Shaq Attacker

Popular radio presenter reported dead

Tributes pour in for late radio presenter



Abusua FM mourns late presenter



Popular on-air personality, DJ Nana Yaw Agyemang, better known as Big Shaq Attacker has passed away.



The radio presenter and host of 'Di Wu Lane Mu' on Abusua FM in Kumasi is regarded as one of the finest presenters in the Ashanti Region.



Big Shaq Attacker died on Monday, February 7, 2022, after a short illness.

Tributes have poured out to the late afternoon radio show from friends and colleagues in the media as well as his ardent listeners.



The late DJ Nana Yaw Agyemang worked with media outlets including Mercury FM, Metro FM, Kapital Radio, Fox FM, Boss FM, Sky FM and Boss FM.











