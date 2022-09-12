Radio presenters with no cars or houses make unnecessary comparisons to my GOG album - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has delayed the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God (GOG) album for three good years due to the ills in the local music industry, the musician has said.

According to Shatta, he has heard claims made by a section of Ghanaians including radio presenters who claim that the GOG album is dead on arrival.



Critics are also patiently waiting to compare his unleased project to the works of his colleagues in the industry.



All these factors have influenced the popular artiste to hold on to plans although he had assured that October 17 will be the final release date.



"I do calculations, are you getting what am saying? A whole lot of people have been saying, Shatta when are you releasing your album?... I say that if you guys don't change your mentality, how do you expect me to release an album and then you will start comparing me?" he quizzed in an Instagram Live video.



Shatta Wale borrowing the words of rapper Sarkodie added that some Ghanaian radio presenters are quick to punch holes into the works of musicians.

According to him, these same people who give local artiste unnecessary pressure can't boast of good wealth after working for over 20 years on radio.



"Every day, compare, compare, compare. Every day, you people want to compare and then if somebody is in the studio, wasting time, sleeping in the studio, starving himself and then when he releases a song, someone on radio who has never been on BBC or CNN will criticize. I am not the one saying this, Sarkodie said so. You've been on the radio for over 20 years and you want to criticize someone who get money pass you. After working for 20 years, you can't even boast of a house. You don't even have a house or euros, land," Shatta Wale jabbed.







OPD/BB