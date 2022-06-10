0
Rainer Okyere Mantey releases her single ‘W’ayemuye’

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: Okyere Mantey, Contributor

Gospel artist, Rainer Okyere Mantey has released a song titled 'W’ayemuye' which emphasizes God's deep compassion and benevolence to His children.

Rainer who started singing at an early age is passionate about promoting the kingdom of God through music.

She believes the deep truth about Jesus Christ should be known to all through her gifts and talent.

Blessed with a sweet soothing voice, Rainer sings about the great gift GOD the father has given humankind in Jesus Christ.

Her songs are motivated and inspired by Gospel themes, drawing largely on the redemptive work of Christ on the Cross, and communicating its efficacy to our lives here by faith in Christ. She clearly emphasizes that real life, eternal life, is found in Christ alone.

“Abiding in Jesus Christ alone opens a way of escape from the shackles of Satan into God's everlasting arms.”

