Raising three talented kids was never easy - Burna Boy’s mum

Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu

Bose Ogulu, mother of Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, on Monday stated that there was never a dull moment raising her three talented kids.

This was as she shared a video that showed Burna Boy and his two sisters, Ronami and Nissi, dancing to Sungba, a song that featured the singer.



Hailing her children as “amazingly talented and funny human beings”, Bose, who also doubles as Burna Boy’s manager, wished herself a Happy Mother’s day.



In the post on her verified Instagram page, Thenamix, as she calls herself, stated that motherhood was a supreme and divine assignment.



She wrote, “ Never a dull moment raising these three amazingly talented and funny human beings. @burnaboygram @r0nami @nissination



“Being a mum is a supreme, divine assignment. Happy Mother’s day.”

While Burna Boy is globally popular as a musician, his sisters have also been recognized for their input in the entertainment and art industry.



Burna Boy’s sister, Ronami, doubles as the singer’s creative director.



Nissi, however, is an artist and a singer. She was a member of the team that created one of the Range Rover cars released in October last year.



She recently hosted her family and friends to an art exhibition in Lagos tagged, ‘Puzzled’.