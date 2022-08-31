0
Rao features Strongman on 'Grace'

Rao S.jpeg Official artwork for the project

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: SPONSORED

NB Records signee Rao has released another beautiful song titled “Adom” which means ‘Grace’ in Twi featuring rap heavyweight Strongman.

The fast-rising crooner shows his versatility on this new redemption song.

With just less than four minutes, the song portrays the rise of a man from nowhere to the apex of life.

Strongman corroborated Rao’s melodic voice and emotional lyrics, with his own personal experience and growth.

Adom becomes Rao’s second released song in 2022 after ‘Kai Dabi’ ft Natty Bee, which was released earlier this year.



Source: SPONSORED
