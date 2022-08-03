0
Rap doesn’t pay enough – Kofi Jamar

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar says doing rap music does not pay enough and that is why it is not his primary focus.

On his Twitter timeline, the ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker noted, “I’m not a rapper. I’m a musical artiste, but I can out rap your favourite rapper any day. Rap just doesn’t pay enough for me to spend all my life rapping.”

In another tweet, the Gad One Records signee bemoaned the fortunes of Ghanaian rap artistes, “A rapper might rap all his life and never get a hit song. And you know how they treat you as an artist if you don’t have a hit song. So you guys have to take it easy on a rapper who tries to switch and commercialise his art to suit the crowd. Everybody got to get paid.”

Born Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, Jamar’s current music offering is a rap song titled ‘Dangerous’ featuring Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

