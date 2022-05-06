Rap music didn’t pay me - Edem

Edem flashing a smile

Rapper says his biggest song was ‘Nyornuviade’

Edem asserts if his fans want him to rap, then they should buy his old songs



Edem throws light on his musical journey



Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem, has disclosed in an interview that his rap songs never paid him.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the musician mentioned that throughout his career, his rap songs have not made him as much revenue as other genres of music he released.



“I am a rapper and a singer so I can do anything. On the business side, rap never paid. The biggest song on my debut album was ‘Nyornuviade’ and it is not a spot-on rap song.

“We brought in Kwabena Kwabena on that song because of commercial factors. Even on YouTube, songs like ‘Nyedzilo’ did better than my rap songs, so where are the rap fans?”



This comes to buttress why the rapper focused on singing and paid less attention to rapping.



Meanwhile, Edem has disclosed that if his fans miss his rap past and want to hear him rap more, they should be able to buy some of his old rap songs.



While making this observation, he explained that it would help him make some money from those songs that failed to do well commercially at the time of their release.



The ‘Nyedzilo’ crooner added that he is currently focused on other genres that will fetch him some money.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







