Rap music has stood the test of time more than any other genre – Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe

2022 Best Rap Performance winner at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Lyrical Joe, has posited that rappers must position themselves to deliver on any music genre.

He said the move is necessary because rap music has stood the test of time more than any other genre.



According to him, one quality of a good rapper is that he or she should be able to deliver on different types of beats from any of the recognized music genre.



“Rap artistes must find a way to position themselves to be able to burn through every genre and so far, it is rap that has stood the test of time more than any other genre,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview MyNewsGh.com observed.

We rap on Afropop beats, on Amapiano beats, on Azonto, in fact, anything so when it comes to rap it lives through all of them and people are still doing it, and even with Rock beats we rap on it,” he opined on Property FM in Cape Coast



Lyrical Joe who recently released his album titled ‘Photo Album’, said rap music is doing far batter than other genres of music.



“Maybe aside reggae but even reggae isn’t booming like rap is right now but rap has lived longer than most of these genres but normally when people see new things they want to downplay what existed before”.