0
Menu
Entertainment

Rap music has stood the test of time more than any other genre – Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe Lj Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

2022 Best Rap Performance winner at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Lyrical Joe, has posited that rappers must position themselves to deliver on any music genre.

He said the move is necessary because rap music has stood the test of time more than any other genre.

According to him, one quality of a good rapper is that he or she should be able to deliver on different types of beats from any of the recognized music genre.

“Rap artistes must find a way to position themselves to be able to burn through every genre and so far, it is rap that has stood the test of time more than any other genre,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview MyNewsGh.com observed.

We rap on Afropop beats, on Amapiano beats, on Azonto, in fact, anything so when it comes to rap it lives through all of them and people are still doing it, and even with Rock beats we rap on it,” he opined on Property FM in Cape Coast

Lyrical Joe who recently released his album titled ‘Photo Album’, said rap music is doing far batter than other genres of music.

“Maybe aside reggae but even reggae isn’t booming like rap is right now but rap has lived longer than most of these genres but normally when people see new things they want to downplay what existed before”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana