Rape Allegation: 'Get ready, some girls are ready to speak out' - Shatta Wale tells Burna Boy

Burna Boy (right) and Shatta Wale

Things keep escalating between Burna Boy and Shatta Wale after the exchange of words turned to accusations.

Shatta Wale in the midst of their spat has made a damning allegation of rape against Burna Boy.



Recall Shatta Wale has been ranting for days since late last year about Nigerians not doing enough to promote Ghanaian artists and their music in Nigeria.



In Burna's initial reply, he accused Shatta Wale of pushing an agenda of separation and then proposed a one on one fight with him to squash it off.



While Shatta Wale wants to instead face Burna Boy in a freestyle battle, the Nigerian singer had to clarify that he's only interested in a physical fight between them, adding that he wants to see the Ghanaian singer's teeth and blood on the floor.



Hitting back at Burna Boy in a series of tweets, Shatta Wale accused Burna Boy of rape.

Shatta Wale has dared Burna Boy to get ready as the ladies he raped will soon speak out.



See his tweets below:







