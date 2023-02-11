Rapper AKA's close friend identified as the second victim in fatal drive-by shooting

Tibz and AKA were murdered on February 10

South African police have confirmed that one other person who was in the company of rapper AKA was also murdered in the fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on Friday evening at Florida Road in Morningside, Durban.

The deceased, identified as Tebello Motsoane, better known as Tibz, is a longtime friend of the 35-year-old murdered rapper.



Tebello has in the past served as AKA's manager. He was with the rapper, who was preparing for his performance in a club, when some unidentified men gunned them down at close range.



The fatal incident that claimed the lives of these two South Africans has caught the world's attention, with fans and sympathizers sending messages of condolences to their families.



According to reports, AKA's bodyguard, who is on admission at the hospital, sustained injuries.



“A well-known musician, aged 35, and (a man) who is said to be 34-years-old were killed. Two gunmen went across the street when the musician and (his friend) just left a restaurant and fired shots,” Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told IOL.



In an official statement made by the rapper's family, they wrote that their son will be forever cherished.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far, and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” parts of the statement sighted by GhanaWeb read.









OPD/BOG