Rapper EL 'bullies' Obrafour with his height

EL OBRAFOUR 2S.png Ghanaian rappers, EL and Obrafour

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

EL publishes a photo of his legend

Ghanaian rapper rated the 'tallest' in the industry

Fans react to a throwback photo of EL and Obrafour

Rapper EL is known to be among the tallest celebrities in the industry, but he might just be taller than you realized.

The 36-year-old rapper on Friday published a photo of himself and the legendary Obrafour at his 2019 Pae Mu Ka @20 concert.

Standing over 6 feet tall, EL made it seem like his senior colleague was his son.

The throwback image has generated rib-cracking reactions from his Twitter users, who have crowned the rapper as the tallest man in the industry.

"Tbt With the Legend @iamobrafour," EL captioned the viral photo with the 'Twe Wo Ho' hitmaker, Obrafour.

A Twitter user named @NanaYawKoomson6, who couldn't believe his eyes, wondered whether the image had been photoshopped. "Ah photoshop or what?" he quizzed.

Others also likened the musicians to David and Goliath, from the Bible.

EL earned the tag as Ghana's musical giant from his followers.

Check out the post and some reactions below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
