Rapper EL off Instagram indefinitely

EL, born Elom Adablah

Ghanaian rapper EL, born Elom Adablah, has informed fans he is indefinitely off the Meta social medium known as Instagram.

The decorated artiste and producer made the announcement through his Twitter handle @ELgh_.



“Hey guys, I’m off Instagram for the foreseeable future,” he said.



“Will be posting solely here on my Twitter ac.,” he continued.

“Will keep you updated. Please note,” he concluded with a heart and alien head emojis.



According to checks by Class News’ Prince Benjamin, a visit to the IG account shows the message: “Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”



The ‘Efa Wo Ho Ben’ hitmaker’s account, bearing the name @elrepgh, had close to 300,000 followers.