Rapper Ice Prince remanded in Ikoyi prison

Ice Prince 2.png Musician, Ice Prince Zamani

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

A Magistrate Court in Ajah, Lagos, has ordered the remand of Ice Prince Zamani at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The rapper was arraigned on Friday by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly abducting an officer.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court.

Magistrate Taiwo Oyaniyi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 and demanded the provision of two sureties.

Ice Prince will remain in prison until he meets the bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till September 7.

The police said the music star, real name Panshak Henry Zamani, was stopped at about 3am for driving without license plates.

Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin noted that he agreed to be taken to the station.

