Rapper MI Abaga to retire stage name after 15 years

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has announced that he would be retiring the name "Mr Incredible Abaga (MI Abaga)" for a new name.

MI made this revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday 7th July 2022.



The change of name follows the new project the rapper is currently working on.



According to him, his new album deserves a new name.



“After over 15yrs as minister incredible, I will be retiring the name “MI Abaga” and taking on a new name for my new project bcuz, my new album hard af and it deserves a new name,” the post read.



In another post, MI further revealed that his last act as MI Abaga will be on 10th July 2022 where he will be celebrating his decade-long legacy as Africa's greatest rapper at "The Vibe".

MI Abaga is one of Nigeria's most talented and impactful artist with his notable contributions to hip hop. He has promised that his next album which is 7th studio album will be defining.



Fans will be eager to see what comes next after MI Abaga. It's surely going to be an emotional moment for fans whom he has wowed with his phenomenal talent has MI Abaga.



