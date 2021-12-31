Rapper Medikal exposed over inconsistent age

Ghanaian Artiste, Medikal suited up

Netizens expose Medikal

Throwback post shows Medikal celebrating 25th birthday four years ago



Medikal dragged over age reduction



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been exposed in a video dated four years ago for his age reduction.



Social media netizens have dug out an interview Medikal had with Ghanaian TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, where he claimed to be 25-years-old.



he had added in that interview that his then-girlfriend, Sister Derby, was seven years older than him.

Medikal’s age came into contention when he revealed on social media that at age 27 he was doing so much for himself and is currently building his 7th mansion in Aburi, in the Eastern Region.



"You go fi criticise me, laugh at my style, say I shaa but I’m on my 7th house in Aburi! And I’m only 27! I hope say we go chop 50 then you de fi pay your wifi bills tweet @ me,” he tweeted.



The artiste is now married to actress Fella Makafui and the two in November this year dedicated a 4-bedroom luxury apartment located at East Legon Hills to their two-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong.



