Rapper NBA YoungBoy, 22, welcomes his 10th child

NBA YoungBoy Qsh Rapper NBA YoungBoy

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden known chiefly as NBA YoungBoy has announced the birth of his 10th child with his fiancee, Jazlyn Mychelle.

The 22-year-old rapper who hails from Louisiana is signed to Atlantic Records. Not only is YoungBoy famous for his hit songs but also his numerous children with 8 different mothers at a young age is a subject of interest to many.

The rapper in January 2021 welcomed a son with Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of affluent American boxer, Floyd Mayweather.

Yaya and YoungBoy's love story has been filled with several controversies, one involving the attack on one of her former boyfriend's lovers.

Floyd Mayweather has shown love to the young rapper despite his unstable relationship with his daughter. In an interview on The Pivot Podcast, the undefeated boxer spoke highly of the 'Lonely Child' hitmaker.

“I'm proud of [YoungBoy Never Broke Again], a very, very talented young kid," he said.

Meanwhile, the news of the arrival of the rapper's 10th child has been treated with mixed reactions among fans on social media.

Check out some comments below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
