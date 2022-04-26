Rapper states the reason for Hammer and Obrafour’s music success

DJ Nyaami and KG of Hiplife group KGPM

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian rapper based in the US, KG of Hiplife group KGPM, has stated that Hammer and Obrafour had tremendous success in the music industry because they complemented each other.

In an interview on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ KG stated on SVTV Africa that Hammer’s unique style of music production gave Obrafour the sound that music lovers had never heard. Moreover, Obrafour’s rap prowess made Hammer’s beat better.



“Reggie Rockstone came with the regular hip hop, scratching, and all. We had heard that before. But Hammer’s horns and timpani gave Obrafour that unique sound. To me, they complemented each other.



"At the time, no one had seen the force they came with before. Every engineer had their unique sound, but it was impossible to know who the producer was when he produced for a different artiste. Later, Hammer introduced his jingle, and whenever you hear ’the last 2,’ you know the beat is crazy,” he said.

Speaking on KGPM, KG mentioned that he caused the group to collapse when he moved to the US. According to him, they were still recording an album when his parents flew him out.



“My parents were not in support. They wanted me to go to school. When I got home from the video shoot of ‘mmri bi be ba,’ they had already packed my bags. I had no idea that I was leaving that night,” he added.



KG also shared a story of how he met the legendary sound engineer. According to KG, Hammer sacked a rapper from his studio when he heard his music.