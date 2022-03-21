Ras Kuku claims Joe Mettle has done nothing to deserve ‘Artiste of the Year’

Ghanaian artiste, Ras Kuuku

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Kojo Kurankye, popularly known in showbiz circles as Ras Kuuku, has contested Joe Mettle for his nominated as ‘Artiste of the Year’ at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Trying to understand reasons as to why Joe Mettle made the list, Ras Kuuku in a recent submission on Hitz FM said:



“I just want to know what Joe Mettle did this year to merit the nomination in the 'Artiste of the Year' category. Mpaebo and Nwansina are gospel songs.

“Someone said, 'I Swerve You' and you considered that a gospel song. Why can’t 'Nwansina' be a gospel song?



“When I saw Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year, instead of Fameye, I wondered. Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s “Praise”?”



The VGMAs 2022 nominee list was unveiled on March 20, 2022.



Among the list was Stonebwoy who grabbed three nominations under two categories, three years after his scandalous gun brawl with Shatta Wale.



The BHIM boss secured two nominations for his ‘1GAD’ and ‘Greedy Men’ songs under the Best Reggae Dancehall Song category and was among the four to compete in ‘The Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ category.