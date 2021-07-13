Ras Kuuku names his third child Maweh Asante Ofori Kurankye

Ras Kuuku with his family

Award-winning Reggae Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku born Kojo Kurankye has happily disclosed on social media the naming ceremony of his third child in a solemn celebration.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘Wo’ hitmaker, Ras Kuuku who is already a father of two gave thanks to God for blessing him with a son and named him Maweh Asante Ofori Kurankye.



Ras Kuuku revealed that he has made history because his first child was born on Friday in the month of April, the second was born on Saturday in May and the third was on Sunday in June.



“Naming ceremony of my son Maweh Asante Ofori Kurankye done.



“I give tanx Most High. History.



“First Born – Friday-April

Second Born Saturday-May



Third Born Sunday-June"



Last year, 2020, Ras Kuuku was awarded the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and he was mocked for carrying his plaque on a tour.



