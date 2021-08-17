Ras Nene wants me to be bigger than him – Kumawood actress

Rising comic Kumawood actress, Diana Gyasi popularly known as ‘Diana Asamoah’ has heaped praises on her colleague actor and manager Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi well known as Ras Nene or Aka Ebenezer.

According to the budding comic actress, she owes her success in the movie industry to her boss who she describes as a selfless individual dedicated to her success as an actress.



“Likee is like a father to me and I would like to appreciate him, God should bless him. He laid his hands on me and prayed that I become bigger than him, truly that is manifesting. He is not an envious individual. He told me ‘Diana you are my daughter and I want you to be bigger than me,” the actress told Theophilus Annan of Oman Channel.



Speaking on her relationship with the famed Dr Likee known for his comedy skits which she also features, Diana Gyasi dispelled rumours of an amorous relationship between her and her manager.



“Nene will not go in for a woman like me. I am a woman but he has a different taste. He doesn’t mix work with such things and so a woman cannot woo him with her physique. Aside that he is not the kind of person who goes about taking on women in the industry. He is a Rastaman, have you seen a Rsataman chasing after women before?” she questioned.



Ras Nene despite being known in the movie industry became a fans favourite after switching the focus of his acting career into shooting comedy skits.

According to the actor, shooting comedy skits and uploading it on YouTube become a necessity for him following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which greatly impacted the movie industry.



In her interview with Oman Channel, Diana Gyasi noted that the switch to YouTube and comedy skits has been beneficial to her as an actress.



“The YouTube comedy skits is very rewarding, it pays very well,” she said.



