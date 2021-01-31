Rawlings appreciated the little things – Akosua Agyepong

Celebrated musician, Akosua Agyepong, has said that the late former president, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, was a man who appreciated little things.

She said that especially for things that looked progressive, he was always ready to support and show his appreciation to them.



She added that from the short period she became close to him, she observed what a great love he had for music and creativity.



That love for the craft, she mentioned, opened her up to understand him better, including how well he appreciated the very little efforts that people make towards their goals.



“He was a man who loved music. Anything you did for him, he admired it and that is why even if went to him to invite him for a program, he usually made time to also offer advice to you,” she said.

She also spoke about how he encouraged talents and initiatives by people.



“He was always happy to see people putting in so much to ensure their own lives got better, instead of committing those energies into other fruitless things,” she said.



Akosua Agyepong made this known in an interview with GhanaWeb TV, as she recounted her experiences with the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, who died on November 12, 2020, in Accra.



