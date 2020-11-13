Rawlings’ death: I know one prophet will come out and say he saw it – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

It’s was a sad Thursday morning for the entire African continent as the former Ghanaian President passes on to eternity.

The news of his death is fast-spreading across the world who have known the charismatic leader.



Ghanaian celebrity Shatta Wale has reacted to the death of the Ghanaian leader.



According to Wale some prophets in the country will soon claim they saw the death was revealed to them by God on December 31st Night 2019.



“I know one Prophet, he will come out and say that he said it on 31st Dec 2019 that a great Ghanaian Hero will die in 2020… He will come p3333!…. We are waiting for them.. Azaaaa asofo),” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Rawlings was seen as a champion of the poor but came to be criticised for alleged human rights abuses.



He died in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness.

A week of national mourning has been announced in Ghana for the country’s longest-serving leader, who oversaw the transition to multiparty elections in what is now one of Africa’s most stable democracies.



John Mahama, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), founded by Rawlings, has announced that he is suspending campaigning for next month’s elections.



The son of a Scottish farmer and a Ghanaian mother, Rawlings entered the Ghana Air Force, graduating in 1969.



A decade later, as a senior officer in the air force, he overthrew a military government, handing over power to a civilian leader.



He oversaw the execution of several former heads of state and army generals for corruption but expressed some regret about the killings. Later the execution by firing squad of Supreme Court judges also left a stain on his legacy.