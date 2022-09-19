0
Rawlings wouldn’t have organised a coup with TikTok, IG around – Bullgod

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Ghanaian creative arts figure, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has opined that were social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram available in the early days of the late former Ghanaian president Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, he would not have organised his two famous coups.

“J. J. Rawlings, if TikTok had been around [during his time] he wouldn’t have done the coup,” Bullgod posited.

“I’m telling you. Now when we get upset, isn’t it TikTok we go to?” he sharply asked.

“If TikTok or Instagram had been there, he wouldn’t have done the coup,” the famed artiste manager restated.

Formerly called Bulldog, he was with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s 'Entertainment Capital' on Saturday, 17 September, 2022.

Bullgod reasons that amid all the current economic tensions in Ghana, “it is these social media platforms that keep us entertained and relieve our stress.”

Believing that the leaders of his time were corrupt and Ghana was being led “down to total economic ruin,” the military leader turned political figure Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings led two successful coups in Ghana in the years 1979 and 1981.

