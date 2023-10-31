Reactions as Asantewaa breaks down while addressing ‘barrenness’ tag

Asantewaa is a popular Ghanaian TikToker

Popular TikTok influencer, Martina Dwamena popularly known as ‘Asantewaa’, has reacted to swirling rumours of being barren.

Netizens are reacting to parts of the video where the socialite drowned in tears while addressing the said claims on social media.



In a lengthy video sighted on her YouTube page, Asantewaa expressed how such claims have had a negative impact on her mental well-being and confidence.



She cited instances where people flooded her comment section asking if she isn’t ashamed to be barren.



“I want you guys to know that before you pick up your phone and say anything to anyone, put yourself in the person’s shoes. Someone came to my comment section and asked if I am not ashamed of being barren. How do you do that? How do you guys do that? How do you get the energy?



"As if being barren is like not having a particular outfit. That is so bad. Yes, I am turning 30 next year but is it everyone that came into this world that is going to have a child? Is it a must? What if I have decided not to have a child? What if your plans are not my plans?



“The attacks are too much…I beg you.... is it when you hear that I am dead, that you’ll be nice to me? Some of these comments make us suicidal,” she established.

Asantewaa said she has reached the point where she is compelled to run a fertility test to ascertain if she is indeed barren.



“You have cautioned me to go and check if I am barren. I am not even aware that I am. So, I will go and check and I will let you guys know the results. If I am barren, life still goes on. I won’t let that break me. If I am not, you guys will see. But for now, let some of us rest we beg you,” she added.



Meanwhile, some netizens have labeled the development as a mere charade, while others are of the view that she simply wants money from another attention-seeking spree.



Others think she isn’t that old to worry about not being able to have kids.





EB/SARA