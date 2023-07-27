Reactions as Davido's pregnant 'side chic' finally drops diss song titled ‘Womanizer’

Anita Brown and Davido

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chic of Afrobeats singer, Davido has finally made her diss titled "Womanizer" available on streaming platforms.

The businesswoman earlier shared a sneak peek of the diss song on her Instagram account, promising to release it soon, and true to her words, she has done just that.



“Everyone you’re married, but I didn’t know,” the song’s lyrics begin. Tell me why you lied to me; tell me why you’re putting me through this. “Manizer… Manizer,” part of the lyrics read.



The complete song, which urges women to stand up for themselves and refuse to be exploited, used, and dumped, has been publicized amidst massive public reactions.



She shared the post with the caption: “A VIDEO is dropping 12AM EST! 4 HOURS ITS TIME FOR WOMAN TO STOP PRETENDING THEY ARE WITH THE PATRIARCHY! STOP PRETENDING YOU ENJOY BEING BELITTLED, MISTREATED, DUMMED DOWN, USED, ABUSED! SINGLE MOTHERS ESPECIALLY. PPL NEED TO TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY & STOP BLAMING WOMAN. STAND UP FOR YOURSELF, SPEAK UP FOR YOURSELF & STOP TURNING AGAINST REAL WOMEN WHO ACTUALLY STAND FOR SOMETHING #nowomanizers #nowomanizing #nowomanizing NO WEAK WOMAN ALLOWED”.



Meanwhile, a section of netizens have voiced out their displeasure and criticized Anita for going the extra mile to damage Davido's reputation.

See some comments here



the_prettyunknownn: "Let your issues with Davido ends with him. You have no reason to disrespect Chioma or even Tag Imade (I know the account is been controlled by her mom) still she is a child. Take your beef with Davido alone, don’t disrespect Chioma or even add her late child’s in it. It’s insensitive of you to do that"



lilmofrekie: "Davido met his match, this is karma coming for him .. you people should stop supporting rubbish, he needs to learn a lesson through the hard way"



enderlineokany: "Are you Nigerian because you always write Yoruba and why are you bent on ruining this guy, did he rape you? Also why are you calling his wife out all the time? Are you so jealous of not being the one he choose . Let this slide, he didn't rape you and he didn't force you to date him. You did out of your own freewill so if he refused to accept the child, then carry the child and train he or her to be a Great cgild"



euchariaomajack: "After enjoying with Davido and you’re here spil nonsense what am seeing in you is jealousy, did you have any issues with chioma? Move on with your life and stop capping joor"

mazaratti_44: "I'm sorry, no one gon play ur music. You're manizer for following womanizer. Birds of the same feather flock together. No Cap.... No Shade"



Check out the post



