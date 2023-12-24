Reactions as Sefa’s boobs nearly spill out from her chest on stage

Sefa effortlessly caught the attention of the over ten thousand patrons gathered at the Bhim Concert, with her overly exposed boobs.

The Ghanaian sultry singer, who was one of the artistes billed for Stonebwoy’s 2023 Bhim Concert, managed to get fans talking with her choice of outfit which many have tagged controversial.



The Black Avenue Muzik signee wore a green short corset dress with silver glitters and matched it with a pair of Louboutin heels.



The dress, which had a cut out below her cleavage area displayed a greater part of her breast, and this was what got spectators talking.



Interestingly, she was captured jumping, wiggling and engaging in rigorous dance activities and this threw much exposure on her chest area.



The ‘E choke’ hitmaker’s famous outfit has since drawn reactions from netizens as some have identified it as a mere ‘fashion fall’.

A majority of netizens are also insisting that her choice of outfit was very much deliberate.



However, Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert was witnessed by nearly 40,000 fans across the country.



Scores of musicians, including the likes of Jamaican singers Jahmiel and 10tik deep, Sefa, Fameye, Edem, Mr. Drew, FBS, Kofi Kinaata, Epixode, Larruso, among others, graced the stage with exhilarating performances.



