Reactions as Whitemoney is seen carrying a ‘Ghana must go’ bag into Big Brother house

Whitemoney.png Big brother season 6 winner, Whitemoney

Mon, 24 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney has triggered reactions online after he was spotted carrying a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head as housemates moved their luggage into the house.

The winner of the season 6 BBNaija edition tagged 'Shine-Ya-Eye' was among the 'already-made' housemates introduced into the house on Sunday, 23rd July to compete for the N120M grand prize.

However, while others gently dragged their suitcases into the inner room, Whitemoney followed with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag on his head.

This has triggered countless comments from netizens with some claiming it is yet another strategy.

Read some of the comments here

Truthicon: “Whitemoney don start baba carried Ghana must go on his head.”

oyinkansolarr: “Lol strategy. So, person wey buy maybach no get money buy suit cases?”

realestatebabygirl: “If he likes,he should carry everyone’s bag one by one for them,e no go work this time”

pepper2kee: “This guy sabi how to win Nigerians heart, sell poverty.”

bee_nwa: “See how he is giving content ooo.,,, tomorrow you people will ask what we see in him”

debby_ghene: “My guy, Guys, let’s just catch fun this time. No harsh comments pls.”

chalala_mua: “he is already making you guys talk about him under how many hours, that guy ehhh.”

mhz_ijay: “WhiteMoney is the type of guy that you want to hate but can never hate him”

vanessa_alabi1: “How can someone that has maybach being Ghana must go to the house.”

kellybabe76: “D guy don dey give us content.”

stylishbetty02 wrote: “He knows how to catch Nigerians…But I’m sure pple are wiser now,this strategy no go work!!!!”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Odogwu TruthIcon (@truthicon1)

Source: mynigeria.com
