Reactions as suspect in Meek Mill’s phone theft case granted GH₵50,000 bail

Nuhu Sule (extreme right) who allegedly stole Meek Mill's phone has been granted bail

News of the suspect in Meek Mill’s phone theft case, being granted GH₵50,000 worth of bail, has stirred countless reactions from netizens on social media.

At an Accra Circuit court presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, bail with two sureties was offered to Nuhu Sule who has been charged with stealing.



The two sureties according to the court, must be public servants and the suspect, however, is expected to reappear on February 6, 2023.



But this development has stirred interesting reactions from individuals online, with many who have wondered why the suspect is still in police custody even after Meek Mill said his arrest was unnecessary.



Others have bemoaned the GH₵50,000 worth of bail he has been slapped with, for allegedly stealing just a mobile phone.



Background

Sule was arrested on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra after the victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.



The phone was found and returned to the rapper on Friday (December 30) by the Ghana Police who revealed that they had arrested a suspect named Nuhu Sule.



Meek Mill, however, backtracked his claim that the phone was pickpocketed during the 2022 Afro Nation music festival, whiles establishing that his announcement did not warrant anybody’s arrest.



Read the reactions below:



















EB/BOG