Read Medikal’s ‘soul-touching’ birthday message to Fella Makafui

Medikal 'catching cruise' with his wife, Fella Makafui

Medikal has out-doored his romantic side in what was supposed to be a birthday wish to his wife, Fella Makafui, on her 26th birthday.



The rapper, on August 20, 2021, took to his social media pages to post series of pictures and videos of his wife, accompanied with a touching message.



In the caption, he described his wife as a multifaceted woman who satisfies his every need.

“Happy birthday to the best Mum, best cook, best wife, best dancer and a best friend. The world wouldn’t have been a better place without you. You are 26 and balling. That’s energy. We just commenced. Love you die,” his caption read.



Social media users have since flooded the comment section of Medikal’s post to wish Fella Makafui a happy birthday.



Scores of Ghanaian celebrities have also wished the actress a happy birthday.



It can be recalled that sometime in April this year, Fella Makafui treated her husband to a birthday surprise during a getaway trip.



The actress also showered Medikal with lots of expensive gifts on his birthday.

