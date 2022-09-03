3
Real Madrid star jams to Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' on TikTok

Camidoh And Camavinga Of Real Madrid Camavinga and Camidoh

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid player, Eduardo Camavinga, has shared a video in which he is jamming to Camidoh's hit track, Sugarcane.

In the said video, the player is seated exhibiting dance moves whiles a lady wearing a face mask behind him is also dancing along.

It is not the first time he is sharing a video with the sound track. Months back, he posted a similar video from a beach side where he was spending his holidays.

Camavinga's latest post to his 2.7 million followers has attracted over 1.7 million views, with over 178,000 likes and 1,100 plus comments at the time of filing this report.

The song titled 'SUGARCANE,' which features Phantom, has dominated airplay for months raking in millions of views on YouTube and climbing to the top of charts locally and globally.

The official video has a touch of tenderness and sultry vibes for music lovers. It was directed by JWillz.

Watch the video below:

@camavinga

Backstage with WIST ????????

♬ son original - Eduardo Camavinga
