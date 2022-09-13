0
'Real Warri Pikin Unfiltered Live in Accra' slated for October 16

Rpul.jpeg Some personalities at the unveiling

Nigerian comedian and actress, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as “Real Warri Pikin,” is all set for her debut comedy event in Ghana, dubbed “Real Wari Pikin Unfiltered Live in Accra.”

The event, which is scheduled to take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on October 16, at 7:00 pm, will have some of Ghana’s hilarious comedians like OB Amponsah, DKB, and Lekzy De Comic.

The top-notch comedy, music and high-quality entertainment show will also feature popular African musicians from Ghana and Nigeria like Gyakie, Camidoh, Harry Songs, Victor AD and Erigga.

‘Real Warri Unfiltered’ comedy event has previously been held successfully at Warri, Abuja, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes and it’s Ghana’s turn to be entertained.

