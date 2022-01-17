Real estate company, several other accomplishments of Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actress and Entrepreneur

Tracey Boakye on another property flaunting spree

Tracey Boakye marks 31st birthday on January 17, 2021



Tracey Boakye causes stir online with birthday post



On her usual property flaunting spree, Tracey Boakye took to social media to highlight a tall list of her achievements as she marks her 31st birthday.



In a caption to some beautiful pictures shared on Instagram, Tracey Boakye highlighted a number of self-owned companies including a real estate firm named K & A properties, a movie production company named, Shakira Movie productions, two beautiful children, a brand new SUV Lexus amongst others.



In an emotional post to mark her birthday, Tracey took to social media and wrote;



“Life hasn’t been easy, but my god made it possible for me? 31years old today, all I ask from my God, is good health, long life, and a good heart to always reach out to the needy. Blessed with 2 beautiful kids, Kwaku_Danso_Yahaya and Nana_Akua_Nhyira. CEO of, Shakira Movie_Production, K and A properties and @traceyboakyefoundation …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.

"Car: Lexus LX 570 2021, DVLA approved: (Tracey Boakye 22-22) MINE….Location: #hisonlychick’s mansion.”



Tracey Boakye is usually noted for flaunting properties, particularly cars and houses on social media.



One can recall that the actress recently showcased her new 3-bedroom apartment in Germany, a development that attracted countless reactions from Ghanaians.



Tracey also boasted of owning houses in several countries including Amsterdam and France.



Read the post below



