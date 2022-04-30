Red Carpet movie to premiere on Sunday

Some casts of 'Red Carpet'

Ghanaian Movie executive producer, Samira Yakubu is set to premiere a movie titled, “Red Carpet”.

The movie is directed by the much-touted Nigerian movie director, Frank Rajah Arase.



The premiere of the Red Carpet movie is coming off on Sunday, May 2, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.



From carefully selected casts and a catchy storyline, the executive director has promised a movie experience that according to her will be worth it owing to it not being a regular story.

“Red carpet is a movie that you all will love to watch, it is something that hasn’t been done in Ghana before. We tell other people stories and we hardly tell ours,” Samira Yakubu stated.



The casting includes the ever-sensational Jackie Appiah, Ace actor Adjetey Annan, Kalsoume Sinare, among many popular screen faces.