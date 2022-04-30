0
Menu
Entertainment

Red Carpet movie to premiere on Sunday

Red Carpet Movie Some casts of 'Red Carpet'

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Movie executive producer, Samira Yakubu is set to premiere a movie titled, “Red Carpet”.

The movie is directed by the much-touted Nigerian movie director, Frank Rajah Arase.

The premiere of the Red Carpet movie is coming off on Sunday, May 2, 2022, at the Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

From carefully selected casts and a catchy storyline, the executive director has promised a movie experience that according to her will be worth it owing to it not being a regular story.

“Red carpet is a movie that you all will love to watch, it is something that hasn’t been done in Ghana before. We tell other people stories and we hardly tell ours,” Samira Yakubu stated.

The casting includes the ever-sensational Jackie Appiah, Ace actor Adjetey Annan, Kalsoume Sinare, among many popular screen faces.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman - Computer Man
How a beautiful and naive young Egyptian woman became Kwame Nkrumah's wife
Five NPP bigwigs who could partner Bawumia for 2024 elections
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi
I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims