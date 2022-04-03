Reduce 1.5% E-Levy - John Dumelo

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has reiterated his stance on the matter of the E-Levy.

The public figure has been very outspoken on the E-levy on social media.



This time, he spoke to Y102.9 FM in Accra.



John Dumelo said it is important for citizens to pay taxes and he is not against that or against the E-Levy.



However, his problem with the electronic levy is the rate of 1.5 which the government has decided to charge.



Dumelo said the rate must be revised and this must be done in broad consultation with Ghanaians.

He also mentioned that Government must look for innovative ways to tax Ghanaians and not burden them.



A one-sided majority parliament passed the E-levy bill last week under contested circumstances.



While the minority has sued the government contesting the legality of the passage, the president signed the bill into law last Thursday.



