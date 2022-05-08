2
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor

Sun, 8 May 2022

23rd VGMA held

Sarkodie wins Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year

KiDi crowned Artiste of the Year

Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has refuted claims that Sarkodie’s prowess has dipped as she has argued that the rapper is rather ‘refined’.

Speaking to GhanaWeb at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was held at Grand Arena, Saturday, Abena Korkor who was rooting for Sarkodie to win Artiste of the Year and every category he had been nominated for, said the rapper is a genius and deserves all the accolades.

“No,” she responded to suggestions that Sarkodie is not vibrant.

“They say ‘the wine tastes better with age’. He’s a refined wine, refine cigar, he’s just getting better and tasting better so what are you guys talking about?”

Meanwhile, Sarkodie lost the Artiste of the Year award to KiDi. The rapper, however, won the Best Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year award.

Aside from winning the Artiste of the Year award, KiDi grabbed the Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song awards with his ‘Touch It’. His ‘Golden Boy’ was also adjudged ‘Album/EP of the Year. He also walked home with the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.



