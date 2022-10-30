Refuse artiste managers who come with 'Help Offer' – Akatakyie to budding musicians

Akatakyie's King Pharoah

Source: Richard Osei Yeboah

Singer and rapper Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asamani, known in showbiz as King Pharoah of Akatakyie fame has cautioned emerging talents to be sharped-eyed and reject producers and managers who come in the guise of helping them break through.

Speaking on Omy Tv’s Let’s Talk Entertainment with Sir Roy, King Pharoah said most artists managers conceal their selfish motives to underground artists only to end up exploiting them.



He explained that “You see that is the wrong part of doing music in Ghana, he will come to help because you have no money and no help…I keep telling the guys if you have the talent and anyone comes to help, ask them to keep their money.”



Making reference to Black Sherif’s former management rife, he questioned the court action by his former management after Blacko signed a contract with EMPIRE Entertainment, a foreign-based record label in the U.S whose strength outweighs that of the former.

According to the “Odo Esisi Me” hitmaker, the issues faced with young talents and managers will work out when talents realise it’s not all about fame.



“Most artistes are only after name and fame but I tell you that fame without money is like a rag in your kitchen.”



Meanwhile, King Pharoah urged Ghanaians to get ready for a more solid brand from Akatakyie.