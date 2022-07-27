0
Reggie, O’Kenneth releases new song 'Straight Outta Kumerica 2'

R&k Rapp.png Official artwork for the project

Wed, 27 Jul 2022

On the sequel to 2020’s 'Straight Outta Kumerica', Asakaa frontmen Reggie and O'Kenneth give a new interpretation to Ghanaian chill-drill as they rap faux-softly about life's little pleasures in Twi, English, Pidgin and Hausa.

Led by 3 singles, “All eyes on me,” “Loading” and “Bebe”, released earlier this year as lead singles off the project SOK 2, the duo also cover the complex story of their background growing up in Kumasi and the spiritual home of Asakaa drill music.

A slew of collaborators also join in on the party, including CHICOGOD, Kwaku DMC and New York duo G4 Boyz.

Reggie and O'Kenneth also announced their joint concert with the G4 Boyz which is scheduled for September.

Source: Maxwell Adjavon
