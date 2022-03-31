Reggie Rockstone and Promzy formerly of VIP in war of words

Promzy and Reggie Rockstone

The rift between Reggie Rockstone and musician Promzy will not end anytime soon as both music greats take advantage of every opportunity to throw jabs.

In a recent development Promzy who has been off the music scene and even discussions in the music industry gave the “real” definition of VIP; a music group he was a part of before leaving Ghana.



To Promzy, VIP started selling records and set the pace for hiplife in Ghana so Reggie Rockstone should not be credited with that feat.



He believes that Reggie is an imposter who needs to be treated as such.



“These guys here were the original originators of hiplife before whoever or whoever came from nowhere claiming that title in a form of greed and selfishness. We ruled and controlled the streets.VIP was more like a religion. We were the stage movers and the crowd shakers all over Africa and the world.We have been famous before social media. During our time, everything was organic, no easy way out,no handouts, everything was hard work. This new indomie generation needs to go read and do more research on the real pacesetters.(VIP vision in progress not some Fuck up vvip bullshit loaded with some opportunists).This was taken in 1998 even though the movement started in 1995How old were you by then? Know the difference…LEGENDS,” he said in a Facebook post.















But reacting in a separate post the Hiplife Grandpapa said when he was making the front pages and doing music, Promzy was learning how to fill Visa Forms and hadn’t thought of doing music.“WHEN ME AND MY CREW WERE FRONT PAGE FOR THE CORN EEN BACK SUM NO HOLD MIC SAF YET! DEN DEM DEY HELP U FILL VISA FORMS,” he said in a Tweet.