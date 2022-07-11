Reggie Rockstone devalued his legendary status when he joined VVIP - Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian Comedian, Afia Schwarzeneggar

Outspoken Socialite, Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has said Reggie Rockstone should respect his legendary status before demanding the same from Ghanaians.

Afia was contributing as a pundit on UTV’s United Showbiz program on Saturday, on Reggie Rockstone's claim that he receives more respect from Nigerians than from Ghanaians.



The 'Originator' of Ghana’s hiplife was responding to a question in a recent interview on Hitz FM, about whether he felt disrespected about some mistakes made in the latest Afrobeats documentary on Netflix.



“The only people who disrespected me were my people – Ghanaians – and the media went along with it. I was popping off in 1993. But according to the Afro Beats Documentary, I started in 1999 – which is false,” Reggie Rockstone replied.



Whiles the Comedienne decried how Ghanaians fail to honor legends in the country, she held the opinion that Reggie brought this backlash on himself after abandoning his legendary status to be in league with the VVIP group.



VVIP, formerly known as VIP (Vision In Progress) is a Ghanaian Hiplife music group made up of Zeal, formerly known as Lazzy (Abdul Hamid Ibrahim), Prodigal (Joseph Nana Ofori), and Reggie Rockstone (Reginald Ossei) from Nima a suburb in Accra.

To buttress her point, she used the hostess, Nana Ama Mcbrown as an example.



"It will be highly demeaning for you Nana Ama Mcbrown to decide all of a sudden that you would want to join the 'Mafia gang'. So is Reggie Rockstone. He lost that 'Grand Papa' title the moment he decided to go and join the VVIP group," she said.



The Mafia Gang who oftentimes flaunts their celebrity status on social media, comprises Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and Afia Schwarzenegger.



"He should begin to respect his legendary status before he will command that legendary respect from Ghanaians," the outspoken comedienne posited.



