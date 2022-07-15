Reggie Rockstone explains why he never replied Obrafour's diss

Why Reggie averted a lyrical beef with Obrafour

Reggie says he understands the Hip-hop culture



Hammer confirms Obrafour's diss targetted at Reggie



It has become a trend for musicians to jab or record a diss song for fellow singers at the slightest provocation.



But many choose to ignore the shots fired at them for reasons best known to them. An example is Reggie Rockstone.



Ghana's Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie has confirmed that celebrated rapper, Obrafour, some years ago jabbed him in a "dope and slick" manner but for the sake of the Hip-hop culture, he made it slide.

In a self-recorded video shared on Instagram on July 13, Reggie recalled how a line from his song titled "Do The Do" on the 'M3 Ka' album triggered a jab from Obrafour.



His popular line in Twi goes like this: "I was born with a mic in my hand. The doctor knew I would be great."



But in a subtle jab at Reggie, Obrafour in his song jabbed musicians who claimed supremacy in the industry with big English grammar.



Obrafour in his song titled 'Bra Be Hwe' stated: "I will expose you, nobody was born with a microphone to their mouth," this, according to Reggie was targeted at him.



When the subject of their beef resurfaced in July 2022, the Hiplife Grandpapa clarified why he didn't react to the shade from the man he deemed as his younger brother due to their age difference.

He simply wanted to avoid a lyrical battle for the sake of peace.



"This is the reason why I keep saying we need to tell our own story. This is historical and at our time, we didn't have social media, bloggers, anybody and I remember so well when this record came out and I remember Obrafour's little dip at me.



"I would have gotten angry and hit back at Obrafour for shading me, but what you fail to realise is that I am much older than a brother and he's one of my soul brothers. I was older than him, when I came in. I understand the Hiphop culture, I have lived it...I think it was so dope and slick how Obrafour put it.," he said.



Reggie Rockstone believes that Obrafour's move was "No beef, it's word play...If you are the head, someone is gonna come for your head. I don't care who you are, straight up. Me and DJ Rab always spoke about it. When Ex Doe came, Rab reminded me of his words 'Reg I told you, they gonna come for your crown'."



"I need to call him (Obrafour) and ask him, for all you know it wasn't about me," but, record producer, Hammer of The Last Two, has confirmed that Obrafour indeed shaded him.

"Lol trust me, it was really about u…I produced the record," read his comment under Reggie's Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb.



