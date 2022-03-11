Reggie Rockstone finally opens up after Rab Bakari’s death

Reggie Rockstone said his best friend was open to the notion of life and death

Reggie grants first interview after Rab Bakari’s death

Reggie shares fond memories of Rab Bakari



Rab Bakari is dead



Reggie Rockstone has paid tribute to his best friend Rab Bakari after the veteran music producer drowned and died on Independence Day.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Reggie Rockstone said Rab loved Ghana so much he died on the day the country was liberated from British Colonial rule.



“DJ Rab Bakari was a best friend. DJ Rab grew up with DMX and he loved Ghana so much that he died on Ghana’s Independence Day. When you talk about honesty, DJ Rab was that person,” he said.

Rockstone who is affectionately called “The Grandpapa of hip-life” further disclosed that Rab Bakari was not an unhappy guy and was open to the notion of life and death.



“The great thing about Rab was he was never a sad guy. He really appreciated the concept of life and death. Cremate me when I die. I have always known that we are not guaranteed tomorrow. But the suddenness of it is what shocks me,” he said.



DJ Rab Bakari died on March 6, 2022, when he travelled to the Western Region to have a good time at the beach.



According to reports, he drowned at the Busua Beach in the Western Region during a program as part of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration.



His death sent shockwaves in the Ghanaian music industry with many artists paying glowing tribute to a man who is described as an avid lover of Ghana music.