Reggie Rockstone fumes over man hitting on his wife

Reggie Rockstone and his wife Zilla Limann

Originator of hiplife music in Ghana and award winning artiste, Reggie Rockstone, has expressed displeasure over a man who made advances at his wife Zilla Limann.

The rapper posted a video of himself and his beautiful wife on in his Instagram page on Monday January 24, 2022 in which they were seen having a conversation while they drove through town.



As the couple normally share their morning ride conversations with their followers, Reggie Rockstone in this session raised concerns about how the stranger was flirting with his wife even though he was around in their pub.



According to him the visitor was making advances at his wife and being all flirty and flattery whilst his wife looked on and seamed to be enjoying the advances.



However, Zilla Limann responded by indicating that, the man was a customer who did not know her. More so, the husband also had female friends who were always around him but she never had the reason to complain.

She added that, compliments and flatteries are things everyone enjoys and she sees no reason for her husband to be jealous over a customer who is new in town and is unacquainted with her.



The rapper’s wife indicated that she later told the man she was married and she wasn’t going to go home with the man anyways.



The couple who have been married for over 20 years with three children seem to have great affection for each other in spite of being together for such a long while.



They run business together and among their businesses are Rockz Wakye and a pub called Reggie Rockstones Office.