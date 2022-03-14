0
Menu
Entertainment

Reggie Rockstone holds memorial for late friend, Rab Bakari

Reggie And Rab Reggie remembers Rab after passing

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggie Rockstone remembers Rab Bakari

Reggie Rockstone calls fans to share fond memories of Rab at memorial

Rab Bakari is dead

When the soul departs, the memory of the deceased stays with their family and friends with whom they have had strong connections for years.

On March 13, 2022, Reggie Rockstone, shared a post to remind Ghanaians that he was holding a Memorial for his best friend, Rab Bakari.

The sudden death of Rab Bakari, affectionately called DJ Rab, occurred on March 6, 2022, when he visited the Busua beach to celebrate Independence Day.

The news broke when Rab’s colleague, Reggie Rockstone, shared a picture of him with prayer and heart emojis.

Prior to this unfortunate incident, DJ Rab had shared a picture of himself smiling at the beach.

Many industry persons have since been commenting on his post, expressing shock at his sudden demise.

In a post shared by the self-acclaimed ‘Grandpapa’ of high life music, he said:

"Good morning, Family and Friends,

Today we meet to ' Talk about our good brother RAB @rab_bakari and celebrate him.

For those of us who will be present (physically on ground for the event), we encourage you to please be on time.

This is very important because we have others joining via zoom on different time zones and we need to be aligned and respect their time.

We will be on live and on fb (my handles). Once again thanks for all you have done within the week for us.

Warm Regards."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reggie Rockstone (@reggierockstone711)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reggie Rockstone (@reggierockstone711)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two dead in accident at Odododiodio
Barker-Vormawor fell into the hands of people already looking for him - Martin Amidu
Bride in coma, as groom crashes to death on his way to their wedding
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Djiku on target for respective clubs
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff